'He plays with the batsman’s mind': Anil Kumble's massive remark for India star after Rohit and Co. crush WI in 1st Test

Feasting on the Caribbean wickets in the 1st Test of the two-match series, Ravichandran Ashwin demolished the West Indies in both innings as Rohit Sharma and Co. ended the contest inside three days at Windsor Park in Dominica. While Ashwin bagged 12 wickets in the entire Test match, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a scintillating knock on debut to help the visitors thrash the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. Ashwin-starrer Team India won the 1st Test by an innings and 141 runs(PTI-AP)

Omitted from India's playing XI in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, the No. 1-ranked Test bowler proved his worth by emerging as the wrecker-in-chief in both innings. Ashwin took 7-71 in the second innings against the West Indies after registering a five-wicket haul in their first essay. Ashwin returned figures of 5-60 as Team India skittled out the West Indies for 150 in the 1st innings.

ALSO READ: 'Tell the world...': Jasprit Bumrah posts emotional update on injury woes as fans await return

Talking about Ashwin's bowling masterclass against the West Indies in the 1st Test, legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble lauded the veteran bowler for his optimal use of the crease during the series opener. The former India skipper also observed that the senior all-rounder likes to play with the batsmen’s mind. Spin wizard Ashwin equalled Kumble’s record for the most 10-wicket hauls in Test cricket at Dominica.

'Ashwin plays with the batsman’s mind'

“Ashwin plays with the batsman’s mind. It is not just about the skills you have. It is also the ability to transfer pressure onto the batter which you could see in every batter that faced R Ashwin, you could see that in their body language,” said Kumble who is also a JioCinema expert for the two-match Test series between India and the West Indies.

Ashwin is the first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test cricket. Ashwin got the better of Tagenarine Chanderpaul on Day 1 of the 1st Test against the West Indies. The Indian spinner had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul in his first Test for Team India. “He bowled wide off the crease with the ball coming into the left-hander. Once the left-hander thought the balls will come in, is when Ashwin bowled that beautiful delivery to Chanderpaul which just drifted in and left him and took the off stump,” Kumble said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON