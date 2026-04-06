Anil Kumble sounds alarm for CSK after third straight loss: ‘Need to tighten things up quickly’

Anil Kumble blasts CSK’s early IPL form, urges experienced players to step up, ‘Need to tighten things up quickly’ Ruturaj Gaikwad during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. (PTI)

The Indian Premier League season comes with its own internal and external challenges for franchises, and how a team responds often defines its journey. Chennai Super Kings, the joint-most successful team in IPL history with 5 titles alongside arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, find themselves in an unfamiliar position this season. The giants are going through an underwhelming phase, having lost three consecutive matches to start the campaign under captain Ruturaj Gaikawad.

CSK currently sit 10th on the table with a negative NRR of 2.517, drawing attention from both fans and pundits for the lack of intent at the top of their order. The questions continue to grow around experienced batters Sanju Samson and Gaikwad, who have failed to provide momentum early on. Thus, adding extra pressure on their inexperienced middle order led by the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Sarfaraz Khan

Former Indian cricketer and legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, did not hold back in his assessment of CSK’s situation while speaking on Star Sports.“It’s a massive concern for Chennai. If your two most experienced batters, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, haven’t fired in the first three matches, it becomes a serious challenge. The rest of the batting line-up, apart from Samson and MS Dhoni, is quite young. You need at least one of your experienced batters to step up and deliver a big innings. Unfortunately, in the first three games, things haven’t gone Chennai’s way. It’s still early in the season, but they will need to tighten things up quickly,” said Kumble.

Kumble's concern is hard to ignore Samson, brought in for ₹18 crores as an experienced batter and long-term wicketkeeper replacement for their legend, MS Dhoni, has just managed 22 runs in the first 3 matches of the season. He has yet to replicate the form that saw India win the T20 World Cup 2026.

Gaikwad, who took over the reins from MS Dhoni back in 2024, continues to enjoy management’s backing, but results haven’t followed yet. With just 41 runs in three games this season and 7 consecutive losses for him as a captain, including the end of season 2025, he too has failed to lead from the front when needed most.

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CSK’s batting this season hasn’t just lacked runs but also lacked stability to build a successful innings. The experienced opening pair of Samson and Gaikwad have just managed 62 runs so far, leaving the rest of the lineup exposed. Without one of them standing tall, the pressure only builds on the young batting group, who are still finding their feet in the league.

For CSK, who have built their legacy on composure and experience in tough situations, this season feels like a transition period.

The message, however, remains clear: if CSK wants any chance from here to go far in this IPL season, the experienced ones at the top of the order have to step up and set the tone for the rest.