Which IPL 2026 team has used the Impact Sub rule best? A look at the smartest and worst calls so far
The Impact Player rule in IPL 2026 has become essential for teams, but not all are utilising it effectively.
The Impact Player rule was sold as a tactical upgrade. Eleven matches into IPL 2026, it is becoming something even more revealing: a running intelligence test for team managements. Almost everyone is using it. Not everyone is using it well.
That is the real early-season story. Across the first 11 matches, teams had 22 opportunities to deploy an Impact Sub and used the option 21 times. Only the Rajasthan Royals have so far won a match without activating it at all. The rule, then, has become close to compulsory in behaviour. But the output has been far less convincing. Of those 21 substitutions, only 10 have produced a positive net swap value, nine have produced a negative one and two have been neutral. The rule is everywhere. Mastery is not.
Delhi Capitals have been the most efficient users
If the question is which team has looked the sharpest in using the rule, the answer is the Delhi Capitals.
DC have used the Impact Sub twice and won both matches. Their average incoming player score is 9.5, the best among all teams. Their average outgoing-player score is 7.5, which still shows they were taking off players who had already contributed, but the average net gain remains a healthy +2. More importantly, both of their calls have been logged as excellent, and they have a 100 per cent positive-swap rate.
That is what good use of the rule looks like. Not just use, but clean value extraction.
The name at the centre of that is Sameer Rizvi. He has already emerged as the standout Impact batting story of the season. In Match 5, he came in for T Natarajan and returned a player score of 9 against an outgoing score of 8, a positive net. In Match 8, he came in for Mukesh Kumar and delivered a score of 10 against an outgoing 7, another positive swing. Those are not cosmetic substitutions. Those are match-shaping interventions.
The key point with DC is that their subs have felt connected to the state of the game. They have not been making a change because the rule exists. They have been making changes because the innings required a very specific skill at that moment.
Rajasthan Royals have been the most impactful, and also the most mature
If Delhi have been the most efficient, Rajasthan have been the most impactful.
RR own the highest average net swap value in the competition at +9. That number comes from only one actual use, but what a use it was. In Match 9, they swapped out Donovan Ferreira for Ravi Bishnoi and extracted the best single substitution outcome of the season so far. Bishnoi’s incoming score was 9. Ferreira’s outgoing score was 0. Net swing: +9.
That is the biggest direct Impact Sub win by any team in the league to date.
But Rajasthan’s intelligence with the rule goes beyond one brilliant call. They are also the only team to register a win without using the rule at all. That matters. In a tournament where franchises are reaching for the tactical lever almost by reflex, RR have shown the confidence to leave it alone when the match does not demand intervention.
That makes them different. Many sides are showing they understand how to use the rule. Rajasthan are showing they also understand when not to.
RCB have been quietly solid, while Sunrisers have been more mixed than they look
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not the flashiest team in this conversation, but they have been one of the steadiest. RCB have used the rule twice, won both matches and avoided a poor call altogether. Their average incoming-player score is 8.5, outgoing 8, and their net swap sits at +0.5. It is not spectacular, but it is controlled. In a landscape where several teams are leaking value through bad substitutions, controlled usage is a strength.
Devdutt Padikkal’s substitution for Jacob Duffy in Match 1 summed that up. Duffy had already done serious work with the ball, returning 3 for 22, so RCB were not replacing dead value. But Padikkal’s 61 off 26 still gave them enough of a boost to make the switch count.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on raw averages, look healthier than many. Their average net swap is +2, tied with Delhi in that broad figure. But the texture is different. They have used the rule three times, with no excellent calls, one poor one and a positive-swap rate of 67 per cent. That profile suggests a team finding some value, but not always with precision. Eshan Malinga’s +4 in Match 10 stands out, but SRH have not yet had a truly dominant Impact Sub identity.
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KKR and LSG have been the weakest users of the rule
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are already looking like the cautionary tales.
KKR have used the rule twice, and both calls have been poor. Their average incoming player score is 4, but their average outgoing score is 7.5, leaving them with a net swap value of -3.5. Their positive-swap rate is 0%. That is not bad luck. That is a team that repeatedly takes more off the field than it puts back on.
LSG have been even worse on average at -4. They too have no excellent calls and a zero positive-swap rate. The most telling example came in Match 10 when Ayush Badoni came in for Mohammed Shami. Badoni’s incoming-player score was 3. Shami’s outgoing score was 8. Net swap: -5.
The crucial nuance here is that LSG still won that match. Which is exactly why the rule needs to be analysed separately from the scoreboard. A team can win the game and still lose the substitution.
That is one of the most useful truths from the early IPL 2026 sample. Result does not equal tactical correctness.
The best and worst individual substitutions
The best single substitution of the season so far is clear: Ravi Bishnoi for Rajasthan Royals in Match 9, netting a +9 swing.
After that comes the Gujarat Titans’ use of Prasidh Krishna in Match 4. He came in for Shahrukh Khan and delivered an incoming-player score of 8 against an outgoing 2, for a +6 net swap. GT still lost the match, but the substitution itself was one of the sharpest in the league.
The best repeat Impact player, though, is Sameer Rizvi. No one else has already stacked two excellent batting interventions the way he has for Delhi.
On the other side, the worst two calls of the season are tied at -5. Punjab Kings' decision to replace Yuzvendra Chahal with Priyansh Arya in Match 4 cost them heavily under the swap logic, even though they won the game. LSG’s Badoni-for-Shami call in Match 10 was equally damaging on paper.
IPL 2026 is showing that the rule rewards clarity, not just aggression
So far, the Impact Player rule has not made everyone smarter. It has simply made smart and muddled thinking easier to identify.
Delhi have been the cleanest users. Rajasthan have produced the biggest individual hit and the clearest sign of tactical maturity. RCB have stayed efficient. KKR and LSG have looked clumsy. Sameer Rizvi has been the most influential batting sub. Ravi Bishnoi has delivered the most explosive single intervention.
That is the hierarchy after 11 matches.
The bigger conclusion is even more interesting. The best teams are not the ones using the rule most aggressively. They are the ones using it with the clearest idea of role, timing and game state. In IPL 2026, the Impact Sub is no longer just a gimmick or a controversy. It is a mirror. And right now, it is reflecting some teams far better than others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More