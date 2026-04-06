Which IPL 2026 team has used the Impact Sub rule best? A look at the smartest and worst calls so far

The Impact Player rule was sold as a tactical upgrade. Eleven matches into IPL 2026, it is becoming something even more revealing: a running intelligence test for team managements. Almost everyone is using it. Not everyone is using it well. Sameer Rizvi has been the best impact substitue of IPL 2026. (AFP)

That is the real early-season story. Across the first 11 matches, teams had 22 opportunities to deploy an Impact Sub and used the option 21 times. Only the Rajasthan Royals have so far won a match without activating it at all. The rule, then, has become close to compulsory in behaviour. But the output has been far less convincing. Of those 21 substitutions, only 10 have produced a positive net swap value, nine have produced a negative one and two have been neutral. The rule is everywhere. Mastery is not.

Delhi Capitals have been the most efficient users If the question is which team has looked the sharpest in using the rule, the answer is the Delhi Capitals.

DC have used the Impact Sub twice and won both matches. Their average incoming player score is 9.5, the best among all teams. Their average outgoing-player score is 7.5, which still shows they were taking off players who had already contributed, but the average net gain remains a healthy +2. More importantly, both of their calls have been logged as excellent, and they have a 100 per cent positive-swap rate.

That is what good use of the rule looks like. Not just use, but clean value extraction.

The name at the centre of that is Sameer Rizvi. He has already emerged as the standout Impact batting story of the season. In Match 5, he came in for T Natarajan and returned a player score of 9 against an outgoing score of 8, a positive net. In Match 8, he came in for Mukesh Kumar and delivered a score of 10 against an outgoing 7, another positive swing. Those are not cosmetic substitutions. Those are match-shaping interventions.

The key point with DC is that their subs have felt connected to the state of the game. They have not been making a change because the rule exists. They have been making changes because the innings required a very specific skill at that moment.

Rajasthan Royals have been the most impactful, and also the most mature If Delhi have been the most efficient, Rajasthan have been the most impactful.

RR own the highest average net swap value in the competition at +9. That number comes from only one actual use, but what a use it was. In Match 9, they swapped out Donovan Ferreira for Ravi Bishnoi and extracted the best single substitution outcome of the season so far. Bishnoi’s incoming score was 9. Ferreira’s outgoing score was 0. Net swing: +9.

That is the biggest direct Impact Sub win by any team in the league to date.

But Rajasthan’s intelligence with the rule goes beyond one brilliant call. They are also the only team to register a win without using the rule at all. That matters. In a tournament where franchises are reaching for the tactical lever almost by reflex, RR have shown the confidence to leave it alone when the match does not demand intervention.

That makes them different. Many sides are showing they understand how to use the rule. Rajasthan are showing they also understand when not to.

RCB have been quietly solid, while Sunrisers have been more mixed than they look Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not the flashiest team in this conversation, but they have been one of the steadiest. RCB have used the rule twice, won both matches and avoided a poor call altogether. Their average incoming-player score is 8.5, outgoing 8, and their net swap sits at +0.5. It is not spectacular, but it is controlled. In a landscape where several teams are leaking value through bad substitutions, controlled usage is a strength.

Devdutt Padikkal’s substitution for Jacob Duffy in Match 1 summed that up. Duffy had already done serious work with the ball, returning 3 for 22, so RCB were not replacing dead value. But Padikkal’s 61 off 26 still gave them enough of a boost to make the switch count.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on raw averages, look healthier than many. Their average net swap is +2, tied with Delhi in that broad figure. But the texture is different. They have used the rule three times, with no excellent calls, one poor one and a positive-swap rate of 67 per cent. That profile suggests a team finding some value, but not always with precision. Eshan Malinga’s +4 in Match 10 stands out, but SRH have not yet had a truly dominant Impact Sub identity.

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KKR and LSG have been the weakest users of the rule Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are already looking like the cautionary tales.

KKR have used the rule twice, and both calls have been poor. Their average incoming player score is 4, but their average outgoing score is 7.5, leaving them with a net swap value of -3.5. Their positive-swap rate is 0%. That is not bad luck. That is a team that repeatedly takes more off the field than it puts back on.

LSG have been even worse on average at -4. They too have no excellent calls and a zero positive-swap rate. The most telling example came in Match 10 when Ayush Badoni came in for Mohammed Shami. Badoni’s incoming-player score was 3. Shami’s outgoing score was 8. Net swap: -5.

The crucial nuance here is that LSG still won that match. Which is exactly why the rule needs to be analysed separately from the scoreboard. A team can win the game and still lose the substitution.

That is one of the most useful truths from the early IPL 2026 sample. Result does not equal tactical correctness.