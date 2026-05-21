Anshul Kamboj scripts unwanted IPL history, pushes Rashid Khan down in infamous list

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj endured another difficult outing with the ball, leaking 56 runs in four overs against Gujarat Titans at an economy rate of 14. After showing promise in the first half of the season, his recent matches have not gone his way. The previous game against Lucknow Super Giants proved especially costly, where Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh struck him for four sixes each, as he conceded 63 runs in just 2.3 overs. Gujarat Titans continued the pressure at the Narendra Modi Stadium, hitting him for four more sixes and keeping the attack relentless. Anshul Kamboj overtakes Rashid Khan in unwanted IPL record (ANI Pic Service)

The heavy punishment has now pushed him into an unwanted IPL record, overtaking Rashid Khan for the most sixes conceded in a single season with 34. It has been a steep learning curve for the young pacer, who began the tournament strongly but has struggled to maintain consistency in the death overs, where batters have increasingly targeted his variations. With 34 sixes conceded overall, Kamboj now holds an unwanted season record that highlights his difficult second half.

Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition 34 - Anshul Kamboj (2026)

33 - Rashid Khan (2025)

31 - Mohammed Siraj (2022)

30 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

30 - Yuzvendra Chahal (2024)

30 - Kagiso Rabada (2026)

Meanwhile, Kamboj did claim a wicket against GT as he got rid of Sai Sudharsan for 83, but it was slightly late, and the left-handed batter had already set a platform for a big total by then.

Shubman, Sai power GT to 229/4 Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their rich vein of form as Gujarat Titans’ opening pair, stitching together a record seventh century stand to set up a dominant total of 229 for four. Batting on a flat, true surface, the duo made full use of the conditions, putting the CSK attack under sustained pressure from the outset.

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Skipper Gill led the charge with a fluent 64 off 37 deliveries, showing exquisite timing and control, especially against left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson during the powerplay. He brought up his fifty in just 23 balls, underlining his aggressive intent.

At the other end, Sudharsan provided steady support with a composed 84 off 53 balls, registering his fifth consecutive half-century in the process. While Sudharsan anchored one end, Gill did most of the damage in their 125-run partnership that came off 74 balls, effectively laying the platform for a commanding finish.

The partnership once again highlighted their growing chemistry at the top and Gujarat’s dominance in the powerplay overs this ongoing IPL season.