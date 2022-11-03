Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's record-breaking feat at T20 World Cup, dedicates three stories on Instagram

Virat Kohli is ruling the batting charts at the ongoing T20 World Cup, having slammed three half-centuries from four matches. With 220 runs already under his belt, the former India captain is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He kicked-off the campaign with a match-winning 82 off 53 balls, and went to score an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls against Netherlands.

Kohli failed to fire big against South Africa, but in the Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh, the talismanic batter once again showed why he is regarded as the best in business.

Not only Kohli played another unbeaten knock of 64 from 44 balls, but he also surpassed Sri Lanka legend to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup. Kohli now has taken his run tally to 1065 runs from 23 innings, overtaking Jayawardene, who had 1016 runs from 31 innings.

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actor and Kohli's biggest supporter, too joined the celebrations and dedicated multiple stories to her husband.

Kohli happy , Anushka happy , fans happy too 🫶



Life is good pic.twitter.com/eAmIfk3hx7 — • (@KohlifiedGal) November 2, 2022

The celebrity couple often give fans a glimpse of their support and love on social media. After Kohli's classic knock against Pakistan, the batter while speaking to Star Sports had said: "I spoke to my wife Anushka, she was over the moon. She just told me one thing 'people are so happy. They are calling me to express their happiness, I don't know what to do.' So I don't realize what is happening on the outside. My job is to do it on the field," he said.

The actor had slammed the recent video leak of Kohli's hotel room in Australia. She was furious and both the husband and wife did not like the invasion of privacy. Anushka shared a screenshot of the video on her Instagram story and wrote: “Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

