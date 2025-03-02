Anushka Sharma set to reach Dubai for Virat Kohli's milestone Champions Trophy game vs New Zealand

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli, is set to arrive in Dubai on Sunday to attend the India star's milestone game against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Kohli's brother, Vikas, will also attend India's final group game in the tournament. Virat Kohli stands on the verge of adding another feather to his cap.

Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI game on Sunday. He will become only the seventh Indian cricketer to reach the milestone, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. He will be the 23rd international player to the feat and the first since Windies legend Chris Gayle in 2019.

Ahead of the big game, sources close to news agency ANI confirmed that Anushka will attend the final group-stage fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy. "Anushka Sharma and Vikas Kohli (Virat Kohli's elder brother) will reach Dubai tomorrow for Virat Kohli's 300th ODI match," sources said.

Earlier in January, in the wake of the Test series loss in Australia, BCCI enforced a strict rule limiting the time players spend with their families on tour. According to the rule, immediate families - partner and children - can be with the player for two weeks if the tour lasts more than 45 days. However, on shorter tours, the time will be reduced to seven days.

For the Champions Trophy, BCCI initially barred families from accompanying the players in Dubai, as the tournament lasted just three weeks. However, earlier last month, a report said that BCCI permitted all players' families to go to Dubai to watch only one match. Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was spotted in Dubai during the Champions Trophy game against India.

The other significance of India vs New Zealand

Despite both teams making it through to the semifinal after wins in their opening two Group A games in the ICC tournament, the match between India and New Zealand is not entirely a dead rubber. Besides the game being the first real contest for either side as they gear up for the knockout stage, the result will determine the semifinal fixture.

New Zealand currently lead the table due to its superior net run rate compared to India. But a win could propel the Men in Blue to the top spot, implying a semifinal fixture with the second-placed side from Group B, Australia, on Tuesday in Dubai. However, a loss could see them take on South Africa in the semifinal.