‘Aaqib Javed, tell us where’s intent?': Pakistan, PCB 'shamed' in merciless attack after brutal 9-wicket hammering vs NZ

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2025 10:16 AM IST

Pakistan were folded for just 91 runs, their fifth-lowest in the format and a record-low score on New Zealand soil

Pakistan's move to drop Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed they were ready to step out of their comfort zone in T20 cricket. However, their first step towards adopting the aggressive approach in white-ball cricket came with it as they were folded for just 91 runs, their fifth-lowest in the format and a record-low score on New Zealand soil. New Zealand wrapped up the chase in just 61 balls, thus taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match contest.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in 1st T20I(AFP)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in 1st T20I(AFP)

First-time captain Salman Ali Agha led a new-look Pakistan side in the opening T20I game against the Black Caps in the wake of a poor performance at home in the 50-overs Champions Trophy and in preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, the former champions dealt a major blow as the New Zealand pace attack bundled Pakistan for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs. Kyle Jamieson was the wrecker in chief, picking three wickets in 11 balls in the powerplay, while Jacob Duffy finished with 4 for 14.

New Zealand easily ran down that total, reaching 92-1 from 10.1 overs with Tim Seifert making 44 from 29 balls and Finn Allen 29 from 17. Tim Robinson was 18 not out and took two runs from the first ball of the 11th over to complete the win.

Following the brutal hammering at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, PCB's selection committee was shamed on social media as fans showed no mercy.

'We weren't up to the mark'

Salman admitted that Pakistan's batting was not up to the mark in the game against New Zealand and that they must reconsider their approach ahead of the second game in Dunedin on Tuesday.

“It was obviously difficult and we weren't up to the mark,” Ali Agha said. "They bowled really well. They were bowling in the right areas and there was swing and seam for them as well.

“But out batting wasn't up to the mark. We have won day before the next game and we will try to gather ourselves and be better in the next game.”

