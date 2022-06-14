Are India missing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul vs South Africa? Former opener gives apt response

The Rishabh Pant-led Indian unit are having a tough time in executing their plans in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. After playing a high-scoring encounter in New Delhi, which India lost by seven wickets, the Men In Blue endured another four-wicket drubbing in the following encounter in Cuttack.

The team this time crumbled right from the start after being invited to bat first as the hosts could only manage to add 148 for the loss of six wickets in the 20 overs. Despite a clinical show by seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with figures reading 4/13, South Africa chased down the target comfortably and won the contest by four wickets.

After a rigorous IPL, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah are not taking part in the series. But KL Rahul, who was initially announced to lead the squad in the absence of Rohit, also was forced to sit out after a last minute due to a groin injury.

Also Read | ‘Requires lot of courage when you're treated unfairly’: Days after retirement, Mithali Raj opens up on feud with coach

Now with all the big names absent and Ruturaj Gaikwad failing to fire at the top, fans wondered if India are missing the services of Rahul.

Cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra feels his absence is being felt but adds that questions such as these only ponder when the team is losing.

"Quite a bit (India are missing Rahul). When the opposition sees names like Rahul, Rohit and Virat missing in India’s batting order, their confidence is of a different level. But when a team wins, no one misses anyone.

"No one is saying South Africa is missing (Aiden) Markram or (Quinton) de Kock. The opposite happens when the team loses,” said Chopra in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The Indian team will look to prevent South Africa from taking an unassailable 3-0 lead when both the sides meet in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON