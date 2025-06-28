‘Are we seeing the decline of… ’: AUS legend urges Shubman Gill to drop India star, says ‘Not the best option'

Despite a dominant batting display in the first Test match, India crumbled to a five-wicket defeat vs England, in Leeds. The Test saw Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul get centuries, and Rishabh Pant got twin tons. But Gill’s captaincy got off on a losing note, as fielding errors and a weak bowling display saw England bag the win. India celebrate a wicket against England in the first Test.(AP)

Speaking ahead of the second Test match, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin had some advice for Gill, as the visitors look to level the five-match Test series. Haddin urged the GT star to take more risks, and also criticised India’s bowling performance, urging him to drop Ravindra Jadeja.

“Are we seeing the decline of Ravindra Jadeja? I mean, yes, he is effective in Indian conditions and how hard it is to play left-arm spin in India, but I don’t think he is the best option to have in the team spin-wise,” he said, on the Willow Talk podcast.

“I don’t think Jadeja can be effective. Yes, he is a good all-rounder, and he could play as a second spinner, hold at the other end. But I think they need to be more attacking, be willing to lose a Test match with some inexperienced bowlers, but change their mindset on the way they go about it,” he added.

‘I would look at Kuldeep’

Haddin also named Jadeja’s replacement in the playing XI. He said, “I would look at Kuldeep. Someone who is an attacking spinner, who can get wickets. You’ve got a couple of hold-in bowlers. Siraj can play that role, but I think they need to be a bit more bold in their selection of bowlers.”

“If Reddy plays, then you don’t have to play Jadeja and bring the attacking spin option. I think that’s one thing they’ve got to look at, especially away from home,” he added.

Away from home, Jadeja has managed only 1304 runs in 30 Tests, at an average of 32.6. He has also registered nine fifties and also a ton. In the bowling front, he has taken 81 wickets in 30 tests, at an average of 35.58. Meanwhile, his home Tests average is 20.71.