Arpit Rana, Navdeep Saini headline East Delhi Riders' win over Purani Dilli 6 in DPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 07:46 am IST

DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders showcased grit and composure to edge past Purani Dilli 6 by five wickets. 

In another thrilling encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, East Delhi Riders showcased grit and composure to edge past Purani Dilli 6 by five wickets in the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

East Delhi Riders showcased grit and composure to edge past Purani Dilli 6
East Delhi Riders showcased grit and composure to edge past Purani Dilli 6

Chasing a stiff target of 183, the Riders got off to a dream start as openers Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh dominated from ball one. The pair stitched together a commanding 149-run opening stand. Arpit lit up the evening with a brilliant 87 off 52 balls, while Sujal chipped in with a composed 59 off 46.

However, the game suddenly came alive in the 17th over. Purani Dilli 6’s bowlers fought back, striking in quick succession to send both set batters back and reduce the Riders from 149/0 to 160/5.

But Mayank Rawat, who came in at number 5, held his nerves and chipped in with a match-winning 22* off 10.

Earlier, Purani Dilli 6 set up the contest with a competitive 182/8. Pranav Pant was the backbone of the innings, crafting a fluent 64 off 41, while Samarth Seth (35 off 23) and skipper Vansh Bedi (28 off 11) provided the fireworks.

Navdeep Saini was outstanding for the Riders with the ball, returning with bowling figures of 2/22 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Purani Dilli 6: 182/8 in 20 overs (Pranav Pant 64, Samarth Seth 35, Vansh Bedi 28; Navdeep Saini 2/22)

East Delhi Riders: 183/5 in 19.4 overs (Arpit Rana 87, Sujal Singh 59, Mayank Rawat 22*)

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
