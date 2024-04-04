‘Arshdeep Singh delivers under pressure, Punjab Kings depend on him’: Kagiso Rabada ahead of GT vs PBKS IPL match

In the three matches that Punjab Kings played in IPL 2024, Kagiso Rabada hasn't bowled a single over in the last three of the innings. He was bowled out in the 17th over against Delhi Capitals. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he finished his quota as early as the 14th over. It was the first time, the South African speedster completed his four overs before the 15th over in the history of IPL. The next match against Lucknow Super Giants wasn't much different. Rabada was finished in the 16th over. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada(PTI)

Over the years, whichever franchise Rabada has represented in T20 cricket, he has always been the spearhead of the attack - starting upfront with the new ball, looking for wickets and finishing at the death when batters are looking to swing hell for leather. He still is PBKS' lead seamer but the roles are slightly different, one that he is enjoying.

"I guess it's the role that the coach gave to me. And yeah, I mean, I would be exposing why they were wanting to do it," Rabada told Hindustan Times ahead of his next assignment against the Gujarat Titans. The Proteas speedster, however, was quick to add that things might as the tournament goes on.

"I'm ready to go always. Whenever the team needs me, in every situation, whether it's first change, whether it's opening, or at the death. I think the coach knows that so that could change in the tournament could change from game to game. That's what I want to tell myself whenever the captain needs me to go there my job is to take wickets."

While picking up wickets whenever he comes on to bowl remains his ultimate goal, the 28-year-old would not mind if batters decide to play him out quietly. What that would mean is they will have to take unnecessary risks against bowlers bowling from the other end.

"You can't really control what the betters are going to do. If the betters are going to take a timid approach against me then they'll have to try it again someone else. That just builds pressure. However, if a bit of betters want to take me on, then I know I have my chances of getting a wicket. That takes the pressure off the bowlers following me. It's not just about me. It's about the bowling attack," he said.

'The team depends on Arshdeep': Rabada

A lot of what Rabada said has to do with PBKS' current pace attack. They have Same Curran and Arshdeep Singh who can bowl with the new ball and are equally good at the death. Arshdeep over the years has grown into one of the mainstays of the Punjab-based franchise's bowling unit.

"He (Arshdeep) has become a bowler that teams depend on. And that shows signs of a bowler who knows what he's doing and a bowler who delivers when he's under pressure. That's just what he's what he's what he's becoming as time goes on. Without putting too much pressure on the guy. He's just 24… I mean, he must just enjoy his cricket. Too many times people put this huge expectation on players, especially when they're young and they just enjoying the cricket. However, he has proven that over the years he's a guy you can go to when your team is under pressure. And that speaks volumes," Rabada added.

17 out of the top 20 wicket takers in this season are fast bowlers. It's still early days to jump into any sort of conclusion but Rabada said the fresh wickets and the two bouncers per over rule is definitely playing a part.

"The wickets are fresh it's probably. They are offering more bounce with the new ball. Through the middle with that two-bouncer rule, especially if you're playing on big grounds and you have someone quick bowling, can be quite challenging.

"Eventually, when the tournament does go on, there'll be less bounce, but I think fast bowlers are always in the game. Because generally, you have more fast bowlers than you do spinners in a team and fast bowlers have more chances of getting wickets because they're constantly bowling. But then again, the cream will always rise to the top. When it comes to the spinners you'll always see the wicket-taking spinners up there... the wrist spinners and the mystery spinners they're the ones who take more wickets in this format," Rabada added.