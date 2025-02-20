Arshdeep Singh to take Jasprit Bumrah's place ahead of Harshit Rana: India's likely XI vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

India start their campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai and among the biggest questions around the team is who will fill in for Jasprit Bumrah alongside Mohammed Shami in the pacer's department. Harshit Rana was roped into the larger squad as Bumrah's replacement but there has been conversation around Arshdeep Singh being preferred in the playing XI. India would go for Arshdeep Singh's left arm variations. (AP)

India would be hoping that Mohammed Shami finds something akin to his form before he was out for over a year and a half because of injury. Regardless, Shami will slot straight into India's lead pacer's role and while Rana has had a sensational start to his international cricket in all formats, India could go for the left-handed variation and experience of Arshdeep.

It would be a surprise to see any other changes in the bowling line-up with India likely to stick to Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as their spinners. The fact that Axar and Jadeja are adept all-rounders allows India to play with three spinners regardless of whether the conditions are favouring pace or spin.

India hope senior batters can come good

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form, as has Shreyas Iyer. However, India's three seniormost batters - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been found wanting in recent matches. Rohit did score an almost flawless 119 off 90 balls in the second ODI against England but was dismissed for two and one runs either side of that match. The fact that these come amid a horrendous run of form for the India captain also doesn't help.

Virat Kohli's weakness outside off stump was exploited and ripped apart by Australia earlier this year and it was used to a certain extent by England as well. He was out for five in the second ODI and then for 52 in the third. He fell going forward for a ball he could've played off backfoot in the third match, which also follows his pattern of dismissals in the recent past. Rahul is playing ahead of Rishabh Pant as India's wicketkeeper, which itself puts pressure on him. He found some form in the third ODI.

India's likely XI vs Bangladesh:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami