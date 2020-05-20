e-paper
Home / Cricket / As a father you need to do everything: Sachin Tendulkar turns barber for son Arjun

As a father you need to do everything: Sachin Tendulkar turns barber for son Arjun

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen in a new avatar as he gave son Arjun a brand new haircut. Tendulkar uploaded the video of the same on popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday.

cricket Updated: May 20, 2020 10:32 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sachin Tendulkar and son Arjun
Sachin Tendulkar and son Arjun(screengrab)
         

Cricketers have been posting regular updates on social media to keep their fans engaged. Coronavirus has propelled the nation in a lockdown phase where the governments have asked the citizens to stay put at their homes. The lockdown has led to the closures of most of the luxury shops and services with only essential services allowed.

The lockdown also forced barbershops and hairstylists to close shops. A lot of celebrities took the opportunity and posted videos of getting a haircut at home from their loved ones.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was also seen in a new avatar as he gave son Arjun a brand new haircut. Tendulkar uploaded the video of the same on popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday.

With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricketers have been engaging with fans on social media to keep them engaged.

In his latest video, Tendulkar helped Arjun get a new haircut and he also thanked daughter Sara for helping them during the process.

Tendulkar’s post read: “As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you’ll always be handsome @Arjuntendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant @Sarstendulkar.”

 

Tendulkar has been spending quality time with his family whilst being at home due to nationwide lockdown imposed by the government as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Earlier, he had shared pictures of an exotic dish prepared by his daughter. Tendulkar posted before and after photos of the dish with his followers and his Instagram post read: “Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @Saratendulkar.”

