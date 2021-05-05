‘As soon as we beat this thing, we’ll be up and running again’: Chris Morris on suspension of IPL 2021

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has backed the decision of the BCCI to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 midway due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio-bubble. The IPL Governing Council and the Indian cricket board unanimously took the decision on Tuesday after the likes of Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) returned with positive test results.

After the suspension of the league, the Rajasthan Royals shared a video on Twitter in which the players of the franchise could be seen sharing their views on the postponement of the tournament. Morris said that the decision is disappointing but suspending the tournament is the ‘safest thing to do’ as of now.

“It’s obviously quite upsetting that we have to end it, but unfortunately these things happen. There’s a lot of people going through a lot at the moment, and that is probably the safest thing to do. Let everyone at home or in India focus on beating COVID because that’s the most important thing,” said Morris.

“The positive is that we will get to finish it in the latter stages, so it is probably the right time that they have called it; it is slightly getting a bit hectic now. Stay safe, let’s beat this thing. It is going to be difficult because obviously, it’s spreading quite quickly. Stay at home; as soon as we beat this thing, we will be up and running again, and we will finish off with the IPL. You never know what will happen then,” he added.

RR skipper Sanju Samson also featured in the video and said that it’s not the right time to carry a cricket tournament in such a grim situation.

“We know the situation in the country is very bad to continue a cricket tournament, so I think, yes, the decision has been taken, so we have to respect and follow that,” Samson said.

The Rajasthan Royals were placed fifth on the points table, with three wins and four losses from seven games.