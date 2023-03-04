'As the WPL begins, let's remember that...': Sachin Tendulkar's charged-up message ahead of GG vs MI opener

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League began on March 4 with a glittering opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat Giants meet Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament at the same venue, and ahead of the start of the game, India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had a charged-up message for the BCCI as he wished for a successful start to the season.

“As the @wplt20 begins, let's remember that every boundary will be broken & hit out of the park for a six, and every wicket is going to be a victory for gender equality in cricket. Let's cheer on the incredible women making her-story! All the best @BCCI for organizing it. #WPL2023,” Tendulkar wrote on his official Twitter account.

Five franchises are taking part in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich women's league; while Gujarat and Mumbai meet in the opener on Saturday, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz are the other teams participating in the tournament.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league features 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world. The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

WPL has created a compelling buzz in the world of cricket, with the five franchises being sold for a grand total of INR 4,669 crore, which includes Adani Group's purchase of the Gujarat franchise for a whopping INR 1,289 crore.

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held in Mumbai — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought her for INR 3.4 crore and expectedly named her the captain.

