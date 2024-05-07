Asha Sobhana makes long-awaited debut count in India T20I win

About 18 months back, Kerala leg-spinner Asha Sobhana had decided to quit cricket and focus on her job at the Railways. That was when BCCI announced the much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL), raising the career hopes of many domestic women cricketers. Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh played crucial knocks while batting first(X/BCCI)

Asha made it to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team even though the team did not do well in the first season. Much fitter and focused, Asha was ready for WPL 2. Not only did RCB lift the trophy, the 33-year-old emerged as the most impressive Indian leg-spinner in the tournament.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

And now Asha is living her dream. She made her T20I debut against Bangladesh in the fourth tie of the five-match series in Sylhet on Monday, claiming impressive figures of 2/18. India, who scored 122/6 in 14 overs after the match was curtailed due to rain, then restricted the hosts to 68/7, winning by 56 runs under the DLS method.

The win gave India a 4-0 lead in the series. Asha wove a web around the opposition, trapping Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (1) leg before the second ball she faced before having Shorna Akter (5) caught behind in her next over.

After leg-break bowler Poonam Yadav faded away some seasons ago, it looks like India have found an able replacement in Asha, who can add zing to the Indian spin attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

India’s total was helped by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s top-score of 39 off 26 balls and Richa Ghosh producing a rapid 15-ball 24. Smriti Mandhana and Dayalan Hemalatha made 22 each.

In reply, the Bangladesh innings was also dented by spinner Deepti Sharma (2/13). For the hosts, opener Dilara Akter top-scored with 21 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Deepti.

Asha was elated. “I was feeling so blessed to be part of my nation, my India team. This was everything I was waiting for in the past 12 to 15 years. It was 2012 when I came on the India radar. From there to 2024 is a long journey for me. Getting the India cap, I am feeling grateful. My teammates were cheering me on throughout the game. They are so supportive, especially Harman di, Smriti and everyone. Credit goes to them, they created such an atmosphere for me to feel free and talk to them. It’s really amazing. I can say age is just a number, and it’s proven. Never give up.”

Brief scores

India Women: 122/6 in 14 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 39, Richa Ghosh 24, Marufa Akter 2/24, Rabeya Khan 2/28); Bangladesh Women 68/7 in 14 overs (Dilara Akter 21, Deepti Sharma 2/13, Asha Sobhana 2/18). India Women won by 56 runs (DLS method)