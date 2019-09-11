e-paper
Ashes 2019: England drop Jason Roy for final Test at Oval

Jason Roy is one of two changes to the side that lost the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday, with bowler Craig Overton also missing out.

cricket Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
England's Jason Roy looks dejected after his wicket is taken by Australia's Pat Cummins.
England have dropped batsman Jason Roy for the fifth and final Ashes test starting at the Oval on Thursday as they try and square the series.

Roy is one of two changes to the side that lost the fourth test at Old Trafford on Sunday, with bowler Craig Overton also missing out.

They are replaced by all rounder Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. Ben Stokes will play as a batsman only after injuring his shoulder at Old Trafford.

Australia, who have retained the Ashes after taking a 2-1 lead by winning in Manchester, make one change with all rounder Mitch Marsh coming in to replace Travis Head.

Roy’s omission is no great surprise as he has struggled throughout the series having started it as an opening batsman.

He has scored 110 runs in eight innings with a top score of 31 at Old Trafford when he dropped down the order.

England are trying to avoid a home series defeat by Australia for the first time since 2001.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:37 IST

