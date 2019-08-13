e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Battling against history, Lord’s numbers paint bleak picture for Joe Root and team

When the sides take the ground for the 2nd Test and the captains flip the coin, Australia will be the more confident unit.

cricket Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England players arrives, with from left, head coach Trevor Bayliss, Joe Root and Stuart Broad
England players arrives, with from left, head coach Trevor Bayliss, Joe Root and Stuart Broad(AP)
         

After dominating England in the first Test of the ongoing Ashes, the action now shifts to Lord’s. Ahead of the match, Jos Buttler asked his side not to panic and to stick to their game plan. “We’re one-nil down, but there’s four matches to go in the series,” said Buttler, speaking at a Kookaburra event at Lord’s. “Test cricket is hard - you’re playing against the best players in the world.

However, when the sides take the ground and the captains flip the coin, Australia will be the more confident unit and not only because of their amazing win in Edgbaston. If we take a look at past history and the numbers on offer, the hosts will not be too enthused with their record at Lord’s.

ALSO READ: England can’t just rely on Jofra Archer to beat Aussies - Paul Collingwood

It is, perhaps, the unluckiest venue for England in home conditions - they have won just 55 matches and have dropped 32 matches out of the 136 Tests played at the venue. Not only this, out of all the visiting sides, Australia have the highest win per cent at this venue.

If we take a look at the recent history, it is not very encouraging either - England have lost 3 out of their last 5 encounters against Australia at Lord’s.

The one stat which will give Joe Root’s side some solace is this: England have won 4 out of 5 of their last Tests at Lord’s. They have won their matches against Ireland, India, West Indies and South Africa.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:07 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    PM Narendra Modi with Bear Grylls on Man vs Wild ShowPunjab bandh todayVirat KohliReliance JioAshes 2019, England vs AustraliaIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss