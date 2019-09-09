Ashes 2019: How Tim Paine & Co. celebrated after Australia retained the urn - WATCH VIDEO

cricket

Tim Paine-led Australia retained the urn on Sunday after they defeated England in the 4th Ashes Test in Manchester by 185 runs. Setting a mammoth total of 383 for the hosts to chase, the Aussie pacers bundled out the opposition for just 197 on the final day of the contest in order to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, with one Test still to go. But one of the best moments of the day came up when Australia picked up the final wicket with only a few overs remaining in the day.

The Aussies were just one wicket away from the win and Craig Overton was in the middle. Having already faced 105 balls, Overton was looking to defend and play out the remainder of the overs. Josh Hazlewood, who had been brilliant in the match, trapped him on the pads and England went for a huge appeal. The umpire immediately raised his finger, but Overton opted to review. The review confirmed the umpire’s decision, and the Aussie cricketers broke into mad celebrations in the middle.

After the win, Steve Smith said it “feels amazing” to retain the Ashes.“It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home,” former captain Smith told Sky Sports. Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at an average innings of 134.2, including three hundreds, despite missing England’s one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with concussion. “I’ve been here a few times when things haven’t gone our way,” he added. “This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It’s extremely satisfying.

“We thought we would get our eight chances. I thought (Craig) Overton was exceptional but fortunately the boys got the job done.

“I am incredibly proud of how I have performed and what I have helped the team achieve.” Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC he was overcome with emotion. “The amount of work that’s tried to go on in to retain the Ashes has been enormous and I’m really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley,” he said.

“The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable. The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special.

“We’re thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We’ll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate but we’ll be back on deck next week. We want to win the Ashes 3-1.”

