Ashes 2019: Steve Smith scores 24th century on Test return for Australia

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:13 IST

Australia’s Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked into bat after current captain Tim Paine won the toss.

But Smith, with just last man Nathan Lyon for company, completed his 24th Test century and ninth against England when he cover-drove all-rounder Ben Stokes for his ninth four in 184 balls faced.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 22:58 IST