Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad equals world record after dismissing David Warner

cricket

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:11 IST

Stuart Broad has tormented David Warner constantly in the ongoing Ashes 2019 Test series and the England fast bowler was the victor once again in their battle as he dismissed Warner cheaply on Day 4 of the fifth Test match at the Oval. This was the seventh time that Broad dismissed Warner in the ongoing series and that is the joint highest when it comes to most dismissals of one batsmen in a series by a single bowler. Five other bowlers have achieved this feat with the latest being Nathan Lyon who took the wicket of Moeen Ali seven times in the last Ashes series.

Most dismissals of one batsmen in a series:

7 J Siedle by C Grimmett SA v A 1935/36

7 T Goddard by B Statham SA v E 1960

7 D Gower by G Lawson Eng v A 1989

7 M Atherton by G McGrath E v A 1997

7 M Ali by N Lyon Eng Aus 2017/18

7 D Warner by S Broad Aus v Eng 2019

Thanks to the wicket of Warner, Broad became the fifth bowler overall and first from England to take 20+ wickets in an Ashes series. He also became the 7th England bowler ever to take 20+ wickets in 5 or more Test series.

READ: ‘Greatest load of rubbish’: Ian Chappell slams Wade, Paine for sledging

Earlier, England were bowled out for 329 on the fourth day of the fifth Test on Sunday, setting Australia 399 to win an Ashes series away from home for the first time since 2001.

Joe Root’s side resumed on 313-8 at the Oval but quickly lost Jofra Archer, caught behind by Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine off the bowling of paceman Pat Cummins.

READ: ‘Lot of capable batsmen ready to open,’ India great to Shikhar Dhawan

Archer chased a ball down the leg-side and it was initially given not out but the umpire overturned the decision. Stuart Broad entertained the crowd with a couple of lusty blows into the stands off Cummins.But the innings ended in tame fashion when Jack Leach mistimed a sweep and was caught by Josh Hazlewood off the bowling of Lyon.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 18:07 IST