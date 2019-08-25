Ashes 2019: Twitter erupts as Ben Stokes guides England to thrilling win in 3rd Test

cricket

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:00 IST

Ben Stokes slammed a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive. England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Stokes, the batting hero of England’s World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

Twitter users were thrilled with Stokes’ performance and here are some of the tweets -

I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes. — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019

ARISE SIR BEN STOKES 👑 pic.twitter.com/pik7CbZOTn — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2019

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2019

That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019

You cannot do that Ben Stokes ..... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 21:54 IST