Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

Ashes 2019: Twitter erupts as Ben Stokes guides England to thrilling win in 3rd Test

Ben Stokes was the hero yet again as his incredible unbeaten century saw England to a thrilling one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Agence France-Presse
Leeds
England's Ben Stokes celebrates victory on day four of the third Ashes Test.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates victory on day four of the third Ashes Test.(AP)
         

Ben Stokes slammed a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Test at Headingley on Sunday and keep the Ashes alive. England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach, came into bat on the fourth day. But Leach held firm before Stokes, the batting hero of England’s World Cup final triumph, hit the winning runs by flaying paceman Pat Cummins for a four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

Twitter users were thrilled with Stokes’ performance and here are some of the tweets -

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 21:54 IST

