Huge uproar at Gabba as Ben Stokes oversteps 14 times but called for no-ball only twice, Ponting calls it 'pathetic'

Controversy erupted during Day 2 of the Gabba Test between Australia and England when Ben Stokes was spotted… or not… bowling 14 no-balls in the morning session, but was called out for over-stepping only twice, bringing a huge technical error to light. The incident came to notice when Stokes bowled Warner off a no-ball in the 13th over of the innings.

The ball deflected off Warner's pads and went onto the stumps, but even as that happened, Stokes did not show much enthusiasm, probably aware of the fact that he had overstepped. Warner, on 17, was asked to wait and the reply showed that Stokes had indeed gone over the popping crease.

However, what transpired then promises go down as one of the biggest umpiring/technical errors of all time as Channel 7 showed that Stokes had overstepped in each of his three previous deliveries making it 4 no-balls in a row, of which only one was called.

Things turned bonkers when the media outlet further highlighted that Stokes had in fact bowled a total of 14 no-balls, out of which only two were called, leaving everyone shocked. It was back in August earlier this year that the ICC decided to hand over the no-ball calling duties to the third umpire, but as reported, the technology used to detect the bowlers' front-foot no-ball is not available for this series. Although, at the fall of a wicket, the on-field umpire has the authority to ask the tv official to check for the no-ball.

"The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball," the ICC had said while revising the conditions for the World Test Championship.

There were 14 (!) no-balls bowled by Ben Stokes in the first session.



"The background to this (is) a few years ago when England were playing in Sri Lanka, there were a number of no-balls that were supposedly being missed. So they wanted to make sure every illegal ball from a front-foot perspective was being checked and called, and runs rewarded. Batsmen were protected," former ICC umpire Simon Taufel told Channel Seven.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was pretty miffed, blaming the third umpire of 'pathetic' officiating. "If it's someone upstairs who is supposed to checking these, and they haven't decided that any of those are a no-ball, it's pathetic officiating as far as I'm concerned. If (Stokes) had been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he is going to drag his foot back," Ponting was quoted as saying by Channel 7.