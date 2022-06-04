'Ashish Nehra is like a blessing. He didn't put much pressure mentally': India pacer's huge praise for 'fatherly figure'

Tournament debutants Gujarat Titans made headlines in first-ever IPL season as they clinched the title by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final at Ahmedabad. Titans, founded by global venture fund CVC Capital for $690 million, handed the leadership role to Hardik Pandya, who enjoyed an exceptional IPL season with bat and ball. Along with Hardik, the IPL newbies also roped in former India pacer Ashish Nehra as their head coach.

While Titans also had World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten of South Africa as head of batting and mentor, the ever-smiling Nehra earned praise after being spotted strategising on paper in the dugout. He eventually claimed the IPL crown as Titans lifted the trophy in the world's biggest cricket stadium.

The 10-team tournament also unearthed many youngsters including Yash Dayal, who left a mark with 11 wickets in debut season with the Gujarat outfit. The 24-year-old Indian reserved high praise for Nehra and said people felt the head coach saw himself in the young quick from Uttar Pradesh.

"I would only like to say that Ashish sir is like a blessing for me, he is like a fatherly figure. Ashish sir's talks had so much effect on me, when other people used to see me and him talk, they used to say that Ashish sir sees himself in me when he was young," Dayal told India News in an interaction.

The uncapped India pacer also shared how Nehra told him to express himself instead of getting bogged down by pressure. Dayal was even given special attention by the coach during the training sessions.

Nehra also had pace bowling riches at his disposal. Mohammed Shami (20 wickets), Lockie Ferguson (12 wickets) and rookie Dayal (11 wickets) shone in the competition, with Rashid Khan (19 wickets) being the enforcer with his leg-spin in middle overs.

"He didn't use to put much pressure mentally. He used to say that whatever I have done earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, I have to do the same thing here, just that the exposure is a little more here."

"He said that you have done everything for such things only, so just go and express yourself, that you will not get a better platform than this and it is very important to enjoy this thing.

"The only thing he says is that once you have picked up the ball, you shouldn't look back. Apart from the team practice, he used to come specially to get me to bowl in the nets separately. I have not heard in any franchise a coach giving so much time to a player especially," Dayal further added.

