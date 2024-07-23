Ashish Nehra likely to part ways with GT ahead of IPL 2025; Yuvraj Singh in consideration for coaching role: Report

The next season of Indian Premier League is going to witness some major changes in the coaching set-up of several franchises. Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan ten Doeschate have already left Kolkata Knight Riders to join the Indian team's coaching staff; Ricky Ponting has also ended his tenure as Delhi Capitals head coach. Ashish Nehra likely to part ways with GT as Yuvraj Singh in consideration to joining new-look coaching staff(ANI and AFP Image)

The speculations are rife that other teams might also see changes in their support staff as, according to a report in News18 CricketNext, head coach Ashish Nehra and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki are likely to end their stint with Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2025. Things didn't turn out well for GT in the last season, where they finished at the eighth spot on the points table under Shubman Gill's captaincy, who took over the charge from Hardik Pandya.

Nehra and Solanki joined the Titans in IPL 2022, and they guided the franchise to their maiden title in the debut season, which was a very big accomplishment. Titans also had a dream run in IPL 2023 till the final, where Chennai Super Kings got the better of him. However, this year, they didn't qualify for the playoffs after they failed to replace their all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Mumbai Indians, and also missed the services of injured Mohammad Shami.

The report suggested that Titans are in contact with Yuvraj Singh to join the coaching staff as Nehra and Solanki are expected to leave.

“Lot of changes on the cards. Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki are highly likely to move on and discussions around Yuvraj Singh have already begun. Nothing is finalised right now but there could be some major changes in the coaching staff of the Gujarat Titans,” says a source close to developments.

Yuvraj has mentored GT skipper Shubman Gill in the past as the duo shares a great camaraderie off the field, however, the legendary all-rounder has no coaching experience in IPL.

Gary Kirsten, who was Titans' assistant coach for the past three seasons, has already parted ways with them and taken up the big job of head coach at the Pakistan cricket team. Other coaching staff members in the Titans - Aashish Kapoor, Naeem Amin, Narender Negi and Mithun Manhas are also expected to end their association with the franchise if Nehra and Solanki part ways with them.