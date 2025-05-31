Ashish Nehra's son cries inconsolably; GT players' families distraught after Mumbai Indians knock them out of IPL 2025

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season after losing the Eliminator against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. After the defeat in the crucial encounter, emotions got the better of the families of Gujarat Titans' players and several of them were seen crying. Ashish Nehra's son was seen crying inconsolably after Mumbai Indians knocked Gujarat Titans out(Screengrab - X)

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra's son was seen crying inconsolably in the stands after the last ball was bowled, and the Mumbai Indians sealed a 20-run win.

Several others in the stands were trying to console Ashish Nehra's son who was unable to control his tears. The families of the other players were also left distraught after the loss in the Eliminator in Mullanpur.

Even Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel was seen in tears and she had to be consoled by the other members seated in the stands for the contest between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans were at the top of the table for most of the IPL 2025 league stage, but a loss in their last two group-stage fixtures against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings resulted in the 2022 champions playing the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill and co then suffered their third defeat in a row as Mumbai Indians held their nerve in the Eliminator to see a place in Qualifier 2. The five-time champions will now take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow hammer Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill and co made matters worse for themselves by dropping crucial catches. Rohit Sharma got two reprieves as simple catches were dropped by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis.

Jonny Bairstow, who was named as a replacement player for Ryan Rickelton, stitched an opening partnership of 84 runs with Rohit Sharma. Bairstow was eventually dismissed by Sai Kishore for 47 runs.

Rohit Sharma made the most of his chances as he played a knock of 81 runs off 50 balls with the help of 9 fours and 4 sixes. Eventually, Mumbai Indians finished with a total of 228/5 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans lost skipper Shubman Gill in the very first over of the chase. Sai Sudharsan (80) and Washington Sundar (48) tried their best to keep Gujarat in the chase, however, in the end, the task proved too much as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult held their nerve in the final few overs.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.