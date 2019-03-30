Ashwin-Buttler ‘Mankad’ controversy is good warning ahead of World Cup: Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root believes the recent ‘mankad’ controversy between R Ashwin and Jos Buttler during an IPL match is a “good warning” ahead of the World Cup.

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ashwin removed the bails of Rajasthan Royals batsman Buttler, who was at the non-striker’s end. As the off-spinner acted within the laws, the umpire ruled Buttler run-out.

“I think it’s a good warning now and I’m glad it’s not happened to us in the World Cup final for example, or in a World Cup game,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Root, as saying.

Root is confident that his side will not indulge in the tactic. However, he wants clarity over what constitutes an acceptable ‘mankad’ before the World Cup begins.

“I think you know some people might be looking for clarification now. I think umpires being really clear on what is out and what is not out is going to be crucial. Making sure everyone is on the same page with it so that there are no inconsistencies is going to be really important; having the clarity there for everyone playing the game,” he said.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the arbiter of laws of the game, recently stated that to balance the need for batsmen to remain in their ground and not seek an advantage while determining the moment, it is “reasonable” for the batsmen to expect the ball to be delivered.

“I know it’s not a straightforward rule, but as much as possible, there’s a way of working out what is out and what is not,” said Root.

“It’s not something that I’d like to be involved in, I wasn’t too impressed personally. But it’s within the laws of the game, as a lot of people have said, and one Jos has to take on the chin, unfortunately,” added Root.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 18:48 IST