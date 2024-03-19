Ashwin's cheeky dig at Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'cut my call' jibe during CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 ticket plea on X

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his witty side on social media as he is all set to join Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Ashwin, who recently played his 100th Test match, is very active on social media and often shares his views on cricketing matters. Ravichandran Ashwin is very active on social media.

However, on Tuesday, Ashwin made a cheeky reply with a mention of Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to a parody account of Home Minister Amit Shah on X. It all started with the veteran spinner's X thread with a parody account of Bollywood actress Jahnavi Kapoor on X where Shah's parody account entered the chat.

“Unreal ticket demand for the #CSKvRCB #IPL2024 opener at Chepauk. My kids want to the see opening ceremony and the game. @ChennaiIPL pls help,” Ashwin wrote on X.

"Thank you Ashwin sir for the Box ticket for #CSKvRCB . Love to see Thala and King in Chepauk soon. #csktickets," a parody account of Jahanvi wrote.

The Indian cricketer was quick to respond and asked for his match wickets as he wrote, "The least I can do for you Btw can you send me those G stand tickets in return for what I have done for you?"

That's when Shah's parody account joined the chat and wrote, "I am are also in line Ash anna." Ashwin played along and replied,"Sir, have you not joined the PM’s rally in Kerala? Look forward to meeting u soon."

It didn't stop there as the parody account wrote, "No Anna, Taking Care of PMO since PM sir is busy with rallies. Also you are always welcome to meet."

Meanwhile, Ashwin showed his creative side by posting a photo of former spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in reply and wrote, "Ok sir, after deciding when and where."

Sivaramakrishnan recently levelled allegations on Ashwin, accusing the spinner of ignoring him ahead of the landmark 100th Test for the country.

"Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get," Sivaramakrishnan replied to one of the tweets praising Ashwin.

The former was targeted by some X users for his post to which he hit back at them by clarifying his earlier statements.

"Respect comes only from cultured people. Btw, I was earlier tweeting about a minor correction in his action and not criticizing him. If only people understood," he posted.