'Ashwin, Jadeja are allowed bad games': Rohit Sharma's staunch 'not fair' defence of India's spin duo after NZ defeat

Following India’s second consecutive loss to New Zealand in the Test series, captain Rohit Sharma and the side have come under significant scanner. This is India's first Test series defeat in 12 years on home soil, and New Zealand's maiden series win in India at home in the longest format. Rohit fielded multiple questions from the media surrounding the side's underperformance, and certain focus was also on the two veteran bowlers in the Indian side – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – who underperformed in the second Test. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) looks on after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the first day of the second Test (AFP)

Despite the 113-run defeat at Pune, Rohit reminded critics of Ashwin and Jadeja’s vital roles in India’s record-breaking 18 consecutive home series wins. Both spinners have picked six wickets each in the series, yet with averages of 43.50 and 37.50, their performances fell short of their usual standards.

Rohit addressed the criticism in the post-match press conference, calling it “unfair” to single out the duo.

“I don’t think that’s fair, it’s the responsibility of all of us to make sure that we get the Test match wins. Not just the two guys, they have played a major role in helping us win 18 consecutive series at home. So couple of series, I’m not going to look too much into it especially with those two guys. They know exactly what happens and sometimes they’re allowed to have some bad games here and there. We got to be ready with other guys also to step in,” said Rohit.

He also emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging the entire bowling unit to support one another. Rohit explained, “If Ash doesn’t do well it’s Jadeja who needs to come to the party or Washy or Kuldeep or Axar. So it has to be shared amongst everyone.”

Happy with Sundar

Washington Sundar’s performance offered a glimmer of hope, as the young spinner managed to impress with his contributions. Sundar picked 7 wickets in the first innings, and followed the brilliant performance with four wickets in the second.

Rohit acknowledged Sundar’s impact, stating, “We’re really happy with that.” Yet, he insisted that it’s unrealistic to expect Ashwin and Jadeja to deliver consistently, especially given the highs and lows of the sport. “It can happen that things won’t work out for them,” Rohit added, urging patience with these seasoned players.

This defeat has also significantly dented India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final aspirations. Now, the team must secure at least four wins from their remaining six games to keep their hopes alive. With the third Test set to commence at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 1, the pressure mounts on the squad to regroup and return to form.