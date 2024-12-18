Brisbane, A heavy sense of deja vu accompanied R Ashwin's retirement from international cricket as it reminded the cricket fraternity of the days when MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble, just like the wily off-spinner, exited the scene abruptly in the middle of a series against Australia. Ashwin joins Dhoni and Kumble, triggers a sense of deja vu

Dhoni retired from red-ball cricket in 2014, while Kumble stepped away from the game in 2008.

While Ashwin and Dhoni played their final Test Down Under, and called it quits on their own terms, Kumble, whose retirement was prompted by a finger injury, played his last match in New Delhi.

Dhoni announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket in December 2014, right in the middle of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India trailing 0-2 in the four-match series.

His announcement came completely out of the blue, as he had not given any signals of stepping down from Test cricket.

Ashwin's decision too came as a bit of a surprise, especially considering the team's reliance on him.

India and Australia are currently locked 1-1 in the five match Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Both Dhoni and Ashwin made bold decisions to retire in Australia, a country where Indian cricket often faces its greatest challenges. They left the Indian team a player short with the series hanging in balance, something the legendary Sunil Gavaskar didn't appreciate.

"He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told the broadcasters after Ashwin's announcement.

However, when Kumble stepped away after the third Test in Delhi, India were leading the four-match rubber 1-0 and eventually clinched the series 2-0 at home.

While Kumble and Dhoni are former India captains, Ashwin never led the national team but his retirement leaves a massive void in the spin-bowling department. The responsibility will now be on Ravindra Jadeja, who is already 36, and the other younger spinners to carry the team.

Kumble and Ashwin are India's top two wicket-takers, and like Dhoni, who led the country to two World Cup victories, a Champions Trophy title, and its first-ever ascent to the top of the Test rankings, left an indelible legacy.

Ashwin, 38, announced his decision during the press meet in Gabba that happened after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw.

Ashwin has taken his wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.