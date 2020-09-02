Ashwin one of the most successful spinners in IPL history: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

cricket

Former Australia captain and currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting termed the franchise’s new recruit Ravichandran Aswhin one of the most successful spinners in the history of IPL.

Ashwin and Ponting met for the first time in Dubai on Tuesday ever since the latter’s comments of his desires of having a discussion with the off-spinner regarding ‘mankad’ had created a lot of stir.

“Ashwin has been one of the most successful spinners in IPL history.” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Delhi Capitals.

Ashwin was drafted into the Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab which Ashwin led for the last two seasons.

Apart from Ashwin, another high-profile recruit for the Capitals this year is India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The Australian great said the duo will add a lot of experience to the squad.

“Both of them are class players, and have been long-term Indian players. Rahane has led Rajasthan for a long time as well. They have all sorts of skill, class and experience which they’ll add to our squad. We all know how important experience is in T20 cricket, and we understand that. We’ve got a young captain in Shreyas, but to have those older, more experienced minds on the ground will help us a lot,” said Ponting.

Speaking about his first net session with the DC players, Ponting said: “The attitude from the start has been amazing, and today was no exception. It was hot and quite draining for the players but coming off on the back of a good season last year, you would expect the mood to be upbeat – and I was delighted to see that and it felt awesome to be back in the team environment, and I think there’s no better place than to be in the Delhi Capitals camp at the moment,” said the Head Coach.

Weather conditions will be a challenge this season for franchises, which Ponting said can be overcome by managing training sessions better, “We’ve got a smaller squad so I want to sort of manage our training sessions differently than we did last year. I’ve made it clear to the boys that we are not going to over-train in the first three weeks. I believe our preparation leading up to the first game is critical. I want to make sure that physically, technically and tactically the boys are peaking for the first game.”

“It is an unusual time we have got - having three weeks - I think we had slotted in about 20 training sessions before our first game, which in my opinion are too many, so we are just going to see how the boys are shaping up after every training session and then take it from there,” added the 45-year-old.

Commenting on how he intends to maintain the positive team environment from last season, Ponting said he wants his players to remember why they were successful last season. “Last year, I had as much fun as I’ve ever had with a cricket team, and I want to make sure we can replicate that this season as well. I think it’s really important that when you have success, you understand why you have it. I’ll be banking on the guys we still have from last year - it’s important for them to remember the positives. If they can impose that on the younger and new guys in the team, before you know it, you’re going to have this really infectious attitude around the team again which is what I’m all about as a coach,” said the veteran.

“With all the protocols involved, the teams that manage themselves the best throughout the tournament, I think will go a long way. What I mean by management is not managing the players, but managing our time as well, and finding things and activities which we can do together as a group,” added Ponting who will be leading the Delhi Capitals into his third season as their Head Coach.