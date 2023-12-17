Ashwin's 'GOAT' reaction after Nathan Lyon joins illustrious 500-wicket club in Australia's Perth win vs Pakistan

Heading into the Perth Test of the Pakistan series opener, Nathan Lyon, who was then on 496 wickets, acknowledged the impact of India great Ravichandran Ashwin on his career, as the Aussie off-spinner hailed him as "one of my biggest coaches." They even later shared a heartwarming exchange on X after Lyon's words got viral on social media with Ashwin inviting him Lyon. Four days later, after Lyon joined the illustrious 500-wicket club, Ashwin reserved a 'GOAT' reaction for his Aussie counterpart. Ashwin reacts to Nathan Lyon becoming the eight bowler in Test history to pick 500 wickets

Lyon had looked destined to complete his 500-wicket mark earlier this year itself before a calf injury cut short his Ashes series. He later spent months on the sidelines in what was his first ever injury setback in his 12-year-long career. He quickly moved to 499 wickets after he dismissed Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Aamer Jamal in the first innings of the match against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium, where he holds a fine record. And just when it seemed that he would be stalled on 499 wickets with the Australian quicks racing away with the wickets through Pakistan's second innings, Lyon eventually had his moment when he removed Faheem Ashraf on the fourth day, after winning the lbw review.

Lyon just became the eighth bowler in Test history to claim 500 wickets and third Australian after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). He also became the fourth spinner in the elusive list which includes Muthiah Muralidaran and Anil Kumble.

Moments after the big achievement, Ashwin took to social media to hail Lyon as a 'GOAT' in his striking message for the the Aussie. He posted: “8th bowler and only the 2nd off spinner in history to pick 500 test wickets. @NathLyon421 congrats mate #AUSvsPAK.”

"It's something I'm very proud about," he told Channel Seven. "Ending my Ashes the way I did, I had a lot of time to think about it. To do all my rehab and get back here, it's a special bunch of people. To take 500, it's a bloody big milestone.

"Little bit of a trademark, I guess," he added of the landmark wicket. "Left hander, sliding on and hitting the pad. Was worried about the height but the fielders said the height was okay. I thought it may be hitting leg stump. Lucky enough it was three reds."

Ashwin sits next on the wicket-taking list with 489 scalps ahead of India's two-Test series in South Africa followed by five matches at home against England starting late late January.