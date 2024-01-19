Ashwin's suspense-filled take on Nabi's controversial 3 byes, hints at spirit of the game debate

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan ended up becoming an encounter that would live long in the memory of fans who witnessed it. India had already won the series 2-0 and looked set to walk to victory halfway through Afghanistan's chase of 213, with the away side having just about scored 90 runs in the first 10 overs. However, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib then staged a remarkable fightback and Afghanistan managed to push the match to a Super Over. Rohit was visibly furious after Afghanistan ran for the overthrow

That Super Over was not enough to decide the game either and it was only in the second one that India sealed victory. The Super Overs were filled with moments that raised eyebrows and one of those was the Afghanistan batters taking two overthrow runs after Sanju Samson's throw at the non-striker's end ricocheted off Nabi.

The Indians were visibly upset with Afghanistan's decision to run two, with captain Rohit Sharma angrily remonstrating with Nabi and then the umpires. But it was within the rules of the game and Afghanistan were credited with three runs off the last ball. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn't play the game but he, interestingly, was at the other side of the equation to where his team was in the third T20I during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals, for whom he was playing, and Kolkata Knight Riders. At the time, the ball had ricocheted off his teammate Rishabh Pant and Ashwin promptly ran the second run, which led to a confrontation between him and KKR and New Zealand bowler Tim Southee. Ashwin had said at the time that he didn't know that the ball had ricocheted off Pant but he would have ran even if he was aware of it.

'Spirit of cricket? Yet again, I'm sorry'

He has now stated that he sticks to his opinion, despite the fact that this time it was his India teammates who were protesting a batter's decision to take the overthrow runs. “There are two sides to this story. If we are the affected party on the field, we will get very irritated with whatever happens. We would say we might not have done this if we were on the field. That is our personal opinion and view,” said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

“As an Indian cricket fan I can say this - tomorrow, if we are facing a Super Over in a World Cup knockout match, it is two runs to win off one ball and the wicketkeeper's throw deflects off our glove, we will also run. How can a player not run?”

Ashwin said that he sees no reason why a batter is not entitled to take the extra run, just as how they may run a bye of a leg bye or take the runs they get from a wide delivery or a no ball. “A simple explanation for this will suffice. A bowler is bowling just to pick your wicket. If you hit that ball then you can score a run. When the ball hits the pads, it's a leg bye. When it doesn't meet your body, and the keeper leaves it, it is a bye. When the ball goes wide off the crease, it is wide. When the bowler outstretches the leg, it is no-ball. All these happens when the bowler is trying to take someone's wicket and the run comes off the delivery. In the same way, when a fielder throws, why do they do it? To get you run out I am running, that throw deflects off me, I am within my right to run. Spirit of cricket? Yet again, I'm sorry,” he said.