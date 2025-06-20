Ashwin's wife stirs the internet after not seeing husband, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India Test XI: 'Unlearn'

It is a bittersweet feeling as the whites are back! India are back to playing Test cricket, and an exciting challenge awaits in the UK as the Shubman Gill-led young side gears up to square off against Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's ‘Bazball’. However, one cannot deny the void left by the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format. The Indian side would be without their three senior-most pros, and fans have to get used to not seeing the experienced trioka. Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan had a mixed reaction to India playing Test cricket.(AFP)

Ahead of the first Test between India and England in Headingley, Leeds, Ravichandran Ashwin's wife had a mixed reaction to India returning to the longest and toughest format. She echoed the same feelings as several other Indian fans, possibly hinting towards the absence of Ashwin, Virat and Rohit.

Ashwin retired from the longest format midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December 2024. He bid adieu to international cricket after the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket, only behind Anil Kumble.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Tests just days ahead of the squad announcement for the England series. Both Rohit and Virat had a terrible time in Australia as the duo struggled for runs.

However, it will take time to get used to not seeing Ashwin, Rohit and Virat in whites and making the team win from improbable situations.

"Test match day for India, and I woke up with many mixed feelings. Have to find a different way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to," Prithi Narayanan wrote on Instagram Stories.

England win the toss and opt to bowl

In the first Test in Leeds, Headingley, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking of the visitors, India handed a debut to Sai Sudharsan while Karun Nair returns to the Test side after 11 years.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are playing as the all-rounders while Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are playing as out-and-out seam bowlers.

At the toss, Shubman Gill said, “Would've bowled first as well, might be a bit tough in the first session but it should be good to bat on later. Sun is out, should be a good batting deck for us. Preparation has been amazing, we played a practice game in Beckenham, lads are feeling great. Sai makes his debut, Karun comes in. Sai will bat at three.”

On the other hand, Ben Stokes said, “We'll bowl. Headingley is a very good cricket wicket, we've had some really good games here. Want to try and use the early conditions.”

“Been a long time coming, bit strange that this is just the second series but we're ready. It's been mixed, some lads have played county cricket, we've had three days of really good cricket. Usual suspects in the top seven, Woakes, Brydon, Bashir, Tongue and myself make up the bowling,” he added.