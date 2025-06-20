IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: BCCI's last-minute act all but confirms Karun Nair's comeback; Gill torn between Shardul, Reddy
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England Test Series: Karun Nair is likely to officially end his eight-year-long hiatus, set to make a grand return in India's Playing XI in Headingley, Leeds.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England Test Series: The clouds have cleared, the sun is out, and Headingley stands ready to kick off what promises to be a feisty five-Test series between England and a new-look Indian side. India arrive without two of their biggest modern icons in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both retired from the format last month. For the first time in a decade, India’s XI will not feature either name. That alone makes this series significant. But what raises the intrigue further is the appointment of 25-year-old Shubman Gill as captain, a bold call by the new regime led by Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar....Read More
Gill’s Test numbers, 1893 runs in 32 matches at 35.06, don’t scream authority yet. But leadership is about more than stats, and India will hope that Gill’s experience from his Gujarat Titans captaincy stint over the past two years translates into steel in England’s challenging conditions. It won't be the first time Gill will captain the senior team, though; he previously led the T20I team during its tour of Zimbabwe last year.
The first Test is being played on a dry Headingley pitch. While not your usual English green-top, it’s still a surface that will aid movement, especially in the first session. That could work to India’s advantage, particularly with the firepower of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj up front. Bumrah, however, is expected to feature in only three of the five Tests, his workload being managed carefully.
England, for their part, have gone with a predictable XI. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the top, followed by Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Harry Brook. Jamie Smith keeps the gloves, while captain Ben Stokes slots in at six. The bowling attack comprises Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir, competent, but not the sort of line-up that will strike fear like Anderson and Broad once did.
India’s XI remains unconfirmed, though strong indications suggest Karun Nair is set for a return, potentially at No.3. Rishabh Pant confirmed a day before the Test that he will bat at four, while the wicketkeeper-batter will continue at five. The No.6 position is up for grabs; will India back debutant Sai Sudharsan, or opt for an extra all-rounder like Nitish Reddy or Shardul Thakur?
Then there’s the spin conundrum. Ravindra Jadeja’s batting utility makes him a tempting pick, but Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to turn the ball on any surface might give him the edge. Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep remain in contention for the third seamer’s spot, all three bringing different styles to the table.
Gautam Gambhir, known for his aggressive mindset and no-nonsense decisions, has a lot riding on this series. His first Test season as India's head coach didn't go according to plan, with India facing an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand before facing a 3-1 defeat to Australia Down Under. Before Gambhir, India had looked set to book a place in a third successive World Test Championship final, but the side eventually finished third on the points table. As India kick off a new cycle in the WTC – with a new captain at the helm, too – Gambhir will look for a much-improved performance.
The two captains will appear for the toss at 3 PM IST, with the play beginning thirty minutes later.
Below are a few pointers surrounding the India vs England 1st Test:
- Ben Stokes has announced England's Playing XI, whereas India has kept the suspense alive.
- Shubman Gill will make his debut as India's Test captain.
- India have not won a Test match at Leeds, since 2002.
- India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.
- Karun Nair looks all set to make his comeback in India's Playing XI after eight long years.
