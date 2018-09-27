Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh’s rescue act fires warning signal to India ahead of finals

An inspired Bangladesh held their nerve and put in a professional performance to clinch the match against Pakistan and march into the finals. They will now face India in the marquee clash on Friday, September 27.

The start was anything but bright for Bangladesh as after batting first, they slipped to 12 for three as Pakistan’s seamers breathed fire. Junaid, on his comeback, was in the middle of a dream spell, while the young 18-year old Shaheen Afridi was relentless with his line, pace and accuracy.

However, much like the very first of the match of the tournament, Msuhfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun bailed Bangladesh out and dragged them to a position of solidity. They put on 144 runs for the fourth wicket and staged a remarkable comeback. The Bangladesh management has only good things to say about Mithun and the young man displayed brilliant temperament in the sapping conditions.

Mushfiqur, who has already scored a century in this tournament, was resolute at the other end and in the company of young Mithun looked at ease, despite the relentless nature of Pakistan attack. In many ways, this will be the biggest threat of India in the finals, as both Mithun and Mishfiqur have shown the ability to not only soak in the pressure but also press on the accelerator with consummate ease.

Ceasing an early slide is no mean job, but they have done exactly that for the second time in a matter of 10 days and their 144-run stand is now the 4th biggest partnership for 4th wicket after losing first 3 wickets for 15 or less.

Not only this, but it is also the joint 4th best partnership for the fourth wicket for Bangladesh. In this history of Asia Cup, this stand is also the third-best for the fourth wicket.

Sarfraz Ahmed threw everything them, and they managed a way to not only deal with it, but also dominate the bowling attack and India should make note of their prowess as there is little doubt that this will be the biggest hurdle for them come the finale on Friday.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 10:14 IST