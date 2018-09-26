Asia Cup 2018: Mushfiqur Rahim sets unfortunate record after getting dismissed for 99 against Pakistan

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to be dismissed for 99 in ODIs during the team’s Super Four match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018, on Wednesday.

Batting first, Bangladesh managed 239, courtesy of fine half-centuries from Mushfiqur and Mohammad Mithun as Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan (4/19) wrecked their batting line-up.

During the course of the Bangladesh innings, Mushfiqur seemed set to score his second century of the tournament, but in the 42nd over, he was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.

Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi batsman to be dismissed for 99 in ODIs and 30th overall to be out one run before the magical three-figure mark. He also became the first batsman to be at this score in an Asia Cup ODI and the first to do so in UAE.

Mushfiqur also joined few top players in the list of wicket-keepers who have been dismissed for this score in ODIs before.

Andy Flower (ZIM) and Swapnil Patil (UAE) are the only two wicket-keepers who have remained unbeaten at 99.

