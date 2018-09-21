Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of BAN innings

Rashid Khan celebrated his 20th birthday with an unbeaten 32-ball 57, two wickets and a direct run out as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs in a Group B game in the Asia Cup, on Thursday.

Rashid (8x4, 1x6) raised a record eighth-wicket stand for Afghanistan by adding 95 runs with Gulbadin Naib (42 not out). He blasted 18 of the 19 runs that came off the last over bowled by Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, taking the side to 255/7. Rashid then trapped Shakib Al Hasan for 32 to claim 2/13 as Bangladesh were 119 all out in 42.1 overs.

Hindustan Times take a look at the statistical highlights of the Bangladesh innings against Afghanistan –

- Afghanistan registered a 136 run victory over Bangladesh, which is their fourth largest victory in ODIs in terms of runs.

- Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are tied at the top-spot in the list of most number of wickets taken by an Afghanistan cricketer in ODIs. Both Rashid (49 matches) and Nabi (103 matches) have 112 wickets each in the 50-over format of the game.

- During the chase, Bangladesh managed to hit the first boundary of their innings after 86 balls.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 01:07 IST