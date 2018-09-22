Asia Cup 2018: India’s predicted XI for the super 4 clash against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and team have looked a side to beat this Asia Cup. After a slightly iffy start against Hong Kong, the Indian team has hit form and seem to be peaking at the right time. They crushed Pakistan and then shrugged off Bangladesh in the first match of the super four encounter. They will now meet Pakistan again, and this time the stakes will be much higher.

Hindustan Times take s a look at the possible team which could walk out for the super 4 match in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma

He teed off against Pakistan, raced away to a half-century to kill the chase and then dug in a played a responsible innings against Bangladesh to lead his side to an emphatic win. He seems to be in good touch and a firing Rohit at the top of the order is just the right tonic for India.

Shikhar Dhawan

He has forgotten all about the troubles he faced in England and Shikhar Dhawan is now looking a man who is free and unbridled on the field. The opening combination has provided India solid starts in all the matches and the same would be expected against a potent Pakistan bowling attack.

Ambati Rayudu

He has deserved his spot in the side and now needs to make the most out of this opportunity. He has looked good, to be honest, but now the Indian management would want scores and match-winning contributions for him if he harbours any ambitions of playing in the World Cup next year.

Dinesh Karthik

Much like Rayudu, the team management is willing to give Karthik a long rope in the middle order and he should keep churning out runs. Pakistan could play two spinners in the match and Karthik’s prowess against the turning ball could come in handy.

MS Dhoni

He was bumped up the order against Bangladesh and looked fluent, which was a big tick in the box as far as India’s planning is concerned. An in-form Dhoni brings so much value to the side, as a batsman, and then as a keeper.

Kedar Jadhav

His bowling has emerged as a huge bonus for India, and Rohit Sharma would hope he replicates his performance from the league stage. He has not been needed with the bat, and thus, has not been tested. However, his turn will come and he should get the job done as the finisher in the side.

Ravindra Jadeja

“I will always remember this comeback because I returned to the team after a gap of around 480 days. The earlier gaps have not been this long,” Jadeja told reporters at the post-match press conference.

He picked up four wickets against Bangladesh and gave a great account of himself in the middle overs. His inclusion against Pakistan is a no-brainer as he renders a perfect balance to the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The seam bowler has muted all his detractors with back-to-back strong performers and looks to be in the perfect groove ahead of the match against Pakistan. He is hitting the perfect the lengths and is posing plenty of questions, another tricky prospect for the left-handed opening pair of Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav

His ball to dismiss Babar Azam could well be the ball of the tournament, but now the Pakistan side would be better prepared to tackle his threat and here lies Kuldeep’s biggest test. How he copes with the new tactics and keeps looking for wickets could determine the course of the match.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal might not have the guile and variations of Kuldeep, but he is a smart operator who relies more on subtle changes of pace and length. He has the ability to control the run flow, which in many ways, helps Kuldeep to attack from the other end.

Jasprit Bumrah

The seam bowler is fast emerging as one of the best white ball bowlers in the world. He is ranked number 1 and keeps vindicating his position in every match he runs in with the new ball. How he deals with the pressure and expectations would determine the course of not only this match but also his career and this promises to be an interesting sojourn.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 13:15 IST