Asia Cup 2018: Kedar Jadhav credits improved fitness for stellar show against Pakistan

Kedar Jadhav turned the heat on arch-rivals Pakistan with a brilliant bowling performance in the Asia Cup encounter on Wednesday. With figures of 3/23, he was instrumental in derailing the Pakistan innings with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the all-rounder has credited a refined fitness regimen for his impressive show.

Having suffered a grade-2 hamstring tear during the Indian Premier League in April, Kedar says that he is back and feeling fitter.

“I feel my fitness has improved after my surgery, and in the last four months I have learnt a lot about training and fitness,” he said. “It has definitely helped me and has made me a different cricketer. “Every time I did my rehab previously, I used to start playing, (thinking) that the problems won’t come back again. Many a time I also used to miss my routine, but now, regardless of how I feel, I start my day with either gym or running. That gives me confidence that I’m getting stronger and fitter every day, and that helps me on the field.”

His bowling is also something that has improved since Mahendra Singh Dhoni first used him as a surprise option in an ODI against New Zealand in 2016. However, Jadhav revealed that he doesn’t work on his bowling at all, for fear of tampering with something that doesn’t need fixing.

“I don’t bowl much in the nets. Honestly, I just bowl a couple of overs in the practice session before a match,” he said. “I think if I try and work on my bowling in the net sessions, then whatever is there … it might get broken. So I stay in my limit.

“We try to do what we’re expected to do – bowling in the right areas, you know, keeping the pressure while the fielders are in the circle. If we stick to the processes, the results will take care of itself, and that’s what I feel is happening.”

(With ICC inputs)

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 09:12 IST