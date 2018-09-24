Asia Cup 2018: Mashrafe Mortaza hails ‘magician’ Mustafizur Rahman after Afghanistan win

With just 8 runs remaining in the last over, Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman had a huge task at hand against Afghanistan. After a loss against India in the opening Super Four encounter, Bangladesh desperately needed a win to stay in the tournament and the complete responsibility was on the shoulders of the 23-year old cricketer. It was a test of nerves but Mustafizur passed with flying colours as he conceded just four runs and took a wicket to clinch a thrilling win over a gutsy Afghanistan.

It was a brilliant performance from Mustafizur who was struggling with cramps during the last over and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza went on to call him a ‘magician’ in the post-match press conference.

“At the end of the game, Mustafizur was like a magician. It was difficult to defend eight runs, credit goes to Mustafizur. Mustafizur was cramping a bit in the middle. We wanted him to bowl 10 overs but he couldn’t. It is hot and [it’s] a tough job,” Mortaza said.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 249/7 with Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes repairing the innings with fighting half-centuries. Mahmudullah and Kayes (who was playing his first ODI in almost a year) shared a 128-run stand for the fifth wicket to lift their side from a precarious 87/5.

“It was Mahmudullah and Kayes, playing his first game… they set it up for us with the bat,” Mortaza said.

The loss also meant that Afghanistan were knocked out of Asia Cup 2018 after two defeats in the Super Four stage. Afghanistan won both of their matches in the group stages and captain Asghar Afghan expressed disappointment at their performance in the later stages of the competition.

“We required eight off six and it was not difficult especially when (Gulbadin) Naib, one of the main batsmen in the death overs was batting. Mustafizur bowled very well, I will give credit to him. He is a good variation bowler, (but) we should have chased this total down. “

“It was going according to our plan. In the last overs we had wickets in the hand. Maybe we should have taken singles or doubles in the last over. 250 wasn’t a lot on a wicket like that because it was good for batting. When you play against full-member teams, they don’t allow you a lot of mistakes,” he added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 15:50 IST