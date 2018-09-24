Virat Kohli recalls heartbreaking moment when his father passed away in his arms

Virat Kohli’s transformation from being a prodigious young talent to becoming the best batsman in the world has been well chronicled. However, not many know the immense mental strength he showed when his career was in its formative stages.

Kohli, who became only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, displayed tremendous mental and emotional strength when he walked out to bat for Delhi back in 2006, hours after he had lost his father.

“It happened in my arms. It was 3 in the morning, and I was batting overnight. I was 40 not out, and I had to go in the morning and bat the next day because it was a four-day Ranji Trophy cricket (match). We just couldn’t get help. We tried to get help from the neighbours, whoever we knew was a doctor. It was such a time of the night that no one responded. By the time ambulance and everything came, everything was already gone,” Kohli said in a soon-to-be-aired television documentary on National Geographic as reported by India Today.

“I think I became much more focussed after that [father’s death]. I lost total desire of wanting to do the other stuff and put all my energy into realizing my dream and my father’s dream as well,” Kohli further added.

The match in question was played between Delhi and Karnataka, Kohli was batting on 40 at the end of the day’s play. His teammates did not expect him to walk out to take any further part in the match after his father’s sudden demise. However, the 16-year old surprised all when he strode out, scored a 90, and helped his side salvage a draw.

ALSO READ: BCCI toying with the idea of playing Pakistan in September 2019 in UAE?

Kohli is currently the number 1 batsman in Test and ODI cricket and already has several batting records to his name. Having played non-stop cricket over the last season, the India skipper has been given a break from the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE and Rohit Sharma is leading the team in his absence.

India on Sunday thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets to make it two wins out of two against the arch-rivals in this edition of the tournament. Rohit and his men had earlier beaten Pakistan in the group stages by eight wickets. India are through to the final and the winner of the game between Bangladesh and Pakistan will meet the Men in Blue in the clash for ultimate glory.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:00 IST