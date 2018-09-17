Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma fine tune batting skills in nets – Watch video

The Indian cricket team will be facing minnows Hong Kong in their opening match of Asia Cup 2018, but that did not stop MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma from sweating it out in the nets on Monday.

In a video posted by the Team India official handle in Instagram, the duo was shown practicing their batting against fast bowlers. Both batsmen were making good contact with the ball and on one occasion, Dhoni stepped out of the crease to hit the ball firmly towards the mid-wicket area.

India will look to sweep aside minnows Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, will surely be looking to give them the same treatment.

There is a lot of speculation regarding the players who will play in the match against Hong Kong, but Rohit Sharam didn’t reveal whether he was open to rotating bowlers in the searing Dubai heat.

“I haven’t thought about it right now. We want to see how each individual react to different situations. At the same time, we want to give chance to as many guys as possible but also give more opportunities to those who are consistent. We would see how individuals respond to conditions and take decisions accordingly.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:12 IST