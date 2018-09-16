Asia Cup 2018: Mushfiqur Rahim’s innings one of the best, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza heaped praise on teammate Mushfiqur Rahim after the latter struck a majestic ton during the team’s 137-run win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2018 opener at the Dubai International Cricket stadium, on Saturday.

After a dreadful start to the innings, Bangladesh got hold of themselves and reached a more than competitive score of 261. Mushfiqur was the star of the day for the ‘Bangla Tigers’ as he slammed 144 off 150 deliveries to take his team out of danger.

Later, Bangladesh bowlers came to the party and dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 124, going on top of their group after the completion of the first match.

After the end of the match, skipper Mortaza lauded Mushfiqur by calling his innings as one of the best ever played by any Bangladesh cricketer.

“It was one of the best one-day innings for Bangladesh. It was (scored) under pressure after we lost two early wickets and Tamim retired hurt. The way Mushfiqur batted, especially the finish – it was really good. I would like to mention Mithun as well. He handled the pressure really well,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by ICC.

Mortaza also praised Tamim Iqbal for coming out to bat again after Mustafizur Rahman was dismissed in the 47th over. Iqbal suffered a wrist injury during the early parts of the game but showed immense amount of spirit to come out to the crease and stitch a 32-run stand for the final wicket.

“It was Tamim’s decision whether to come out again. If he doesn’t want to bat, no one can push him. The credit goes to him, he took the decision. Losing him is a big blow, but at the same time, we have some players in the bank,” Mortaza said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 08:49 IST