Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of PAK innings

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets to lay to rest the demons of a nightmare match against India.

Here Hindustan Times takes a look at some of the statistical highlights from the match.

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam added 154 runs for the 2nd wicket and that is the highest second wicket partnership in Dubai, beating the 151 run stand between Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan in a match between West Indies and Pakistan.

This was the first instance that Babar Azam has been stumped in a One Day International. He got out to Rashid Khan.

Imam-ul-Haq was run out for 80, second time he has been run out in 12 innings, however Pakistan have never lost a match when he has score a fifty or more, speaking of which, this was his 6th score of 50 or more in 12 matches.

Haris Sohail fell for just 13, but in Pakistan’s last three chases he had scored half centuries.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 01:32 IST