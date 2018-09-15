Asia Cup 2018: Shoaib Malik greets MS Dhoni during Team India’s practice session in Dubai

India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni was greeted by Pakistan star Shoaib Malik during team India’s practice session in Dubai, on Friday.

The Indian cricket team hosted their first training session on the eve of the first match of the Asia Cup 2018 and the former Pakistan skipper took time out to meet and greet the Indian wicket-keeper.

#WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shoaib Malik meet during practice in Dubai ahead of #AsiaCup2018. India and Pakistan to play each other on September 19. pic.twitter.com/KGchi5qilJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

The two teams are scheduled to clash against each other on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But before that, defending champions India will open their campaign against Hong Kong on Tuesday, while Pakistan will play against the same opposition on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has been tasked with the job of leading India to their seventh Asia Cup title as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the tournament.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are participating in this edition of the tournament. The first match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Harris Sohail, Imam ul Haq, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyadh, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Mohammed Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Hider Rony.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilruwan Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan (captain), Mohammed Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmed, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammed Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadan Naib, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Aftab Alam, Yasmin Ahmedzai, Sayed Shirzad.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 08:17 IST