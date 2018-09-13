Asia Cup 2018: Skipper Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni & other limited overs specialists leave

The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were among the limited overs specialists who left for Dubai on Thursday to take part in the Asia Cup.

To be played in the 50-over format by six teams, the Asia Cup starts from Saturday.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav posted a picture on his Twitter handle of him along with Sharma, Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Jadhav is making a comeback to the national side post his surgery for a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the opening encounter of this year’s Indian Premier League.

“Some of the players have left for the Asia Cup Thursday while the others will join them,” a BCCI official said.

Chahal and Kuldeep also posted a picture with Dhoni.

India begin their campaign against minnows Hong Kong on September 18 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in a marquee clash the next day.

