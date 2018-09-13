Asia Cup 2018: Bumrah looks to retain top spot in ICC ODI rankings

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will look to retain the top the spot in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers, at the forthcoming Asia Cup which begins on Saturday.

Bumrah, who has a lead of 20 points over Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, will look to maintain his top position in the bowlers list with some good performance in the UAE.

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali will also look to claw his way back two spots to number one, while India spinners Kuldeep Yadav (sixth) and Yuzvendra Chahal (joint-ninth) are the others in the top 10.

“The Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates is going to be huge and I’m really looking forward to doing my best here,” Bumrah told ICC.

“Being at the top of the ICC rankings is a matter of great pride for me. We will be playing against some leading players and I know the conditions can be challenging but I’m hoping to be at my best,” he added.

In the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, Virat Kohli’s number one spot will be under threat from Pakistan’s top-order Babar Azam. With Kohli being rested for the tournament, Azam will feel that he has a chance to dethrone the current India skipper.

“We as a team are looking forward to the Asia Cup and I have some extra incentive in my individual ranking,” Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“I know Virat is way ahead in terms of rating points but this is definitely a chance to consolidate my position at number two and gain some valuable ranking points,” he added.

Several openers who figure prominently in the rankings will be seen in action, including the India pair of Rohit Sharma (fourth) and Shikhar Dhawan (ninth), Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal (12th) and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman (16th).

In the ICC ODI Team Rankings, India are the top-ranked side in the tournament. They are presently second with 121 points, six points behind England, while Pakistan are in fifth position and 104 points.

India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka form Group B for the preliminary stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours with the top two sides from there making the final.

