News / Cricket / Asia Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim to miss game against India

Asia Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim to miss game against India

PTI | , Colombo
Sep 13, 2023 09:18 PM IST

Bangladesh are already out of the tournament after losing back-to-back 'Super Four' games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Asia Cup 'Super Four' match against India after being granted an extension of leave by his cricket board to be with his newborn child and family.

Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after missing a shot during the Asia Cup(AP)
Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after missing a shot during the Asia Cup(AP)

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said in a statement.

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh are already out of the tournament after losing back-to-back 'Super Four' games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's match against India on Friday has been rendered inconsequential as the Rohit Sharma-led team has already qualified for the final.

Catch all the Latest Asia Cup news and Live score along with Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out