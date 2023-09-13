Asia Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim to miss game against India

Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Friday's Asia Cup 'Super Four' match against India after being granted an extension of leave by his cricket board to be with his newborn child and family. Mushfiqur Rahim reacts after missing a shot during the Asia Cup(AP)

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Mohammed Jalal Yunus said in a statement.

Mushfiqur, who had returned to Bangladesh to witness the birth of his second child, was initially expected to rejoin the team in Colombo for the India match. However, he will now remain in Dhaka with his family.

Bangladesh are already out of the tournament after losing back-to-back 'Super Four' games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's match against India on Friday has been rendered inconsequential as the Rohit Sharma-led team has already qualified for the final.