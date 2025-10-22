‘Asia Cup trophy belongs to India…’: Mohsin Naqvi replies to BCCI's strongly-worded letter; face-off in ICC guaranteed

The simmering tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have intensified ahead of next month's ICC meeting, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has firmly rejected BCCI’s demand for an alternative arrangement to collect the Asia Cup trophy, instead offering a formal handover in Dubai on November 10. ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi replied to BCCI's letter(AFP)

In a strongly worded reply to the BCCI and other Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member nations, Naqvi, who also serves as ACC President, reiterated that it is his right and duty to personally present the trophy to the Indian cricket team, in keeping with tradition and protocol.

"The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust till such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect the same from the ACC President," Naqvi stated in his letter. "Such collection would of course be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set which undermines the spirit of the game we all love."

Naqvi has proposed a formal presentation ceremony on November 10 in Dubai, inviting the BCCI to send a representative and any available Indian player to receive the trophy.

The BCCI had earlier written to the ACC expressing concerns about the delayed and controversial Asia Cup prize distribution ceremony, a letter that was backed by the Sri Lankan and Afghan cricket boards. India had opted not to receive the trophy on stage during the final in Colombo, reportedly over objections to Naqvi being the one to present it.

In his response, Naqvi took aim at the BCCI’s accusations, calling them slanderous and politically motivated.

"...as regards the remainder of your letter, slanderous as it may be and digressing as it does from the same values you highlighted, the office of the ACC President will not indulge in petty politics that is aimed to pacify select extremist groups," Naqvi wrote.

He also challenged BCCI’s claims that their position had been communicated in advance, saying no formal objections were shared with the ACC or the tournament director prior to the presentation.

"The true state of affairs is that there was never any official communication shared with ACC office or the Tournament Director highlighting any position or concern of the BCCI with respect to prize distribution ceremony," the reply read. "It was only when the ceremony was about to take place and distinguished guests had taken their place on the stage that the BCCI's representative conveyed that the Indian Cricket Team would not be receiving the Asia Cup Trophy and awards."

Naqvi also described how he and other guests waited for over 40 minutes on stage, hoping the Indian team would arrive to receive the trophy, calling it an attempt to "preserve the integrity of the presentation ceremony."

Meanwhile, a senior PCB source confirmed that the board’s legal department has been directed to prepare a dossier in anticipation of a possible move by BCCI officials to censure Naqvi at the upcoming ICC board meeting.